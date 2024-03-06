Musk Won't Donate Money to 'Either' Presidential Candidate

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on social media Wednesday morning that he won’t be donating money to “either” presidential candidate this election cycle.

“Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,” Musk wrote in a post on X, which he owns.

His decision followed a near total sweep of the Republican nominating contests by former President Donald Trump on Super Tuesday, as well as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s announcement she will end her campaign for the GOP presidential nomination.

It also came after President Joe Biden racked up victories in more than half the states up for grabs in Democrat primaries.

If it looked likely before, the outcome of the primary elections Tuesday night in the 15 states that went to the polls only crystallized the potential for a historic rematch between Trump and Biden in November.

Response to Musk’s statement from X users ranged from incredulous to approving to questioning his semantics.

“No one believes you. No. One,” @StrictlyChristo posted.

Wrote @Old_SchoolEddie, “I wish more people in the media and Big business would stay neutral.”

“Does ‘either’ include @RobertKennedyJr?” @victoreejonesv wrote, referring to independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Former National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden, who now lives in Russia, wrote, “There are more than two.”

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Musk met with Trump in Florida over the weekend as the presumptive Republican nominee seeks a major cash infusion for his campaign. The former president’s personal fortune has recently taken hits from judgments in a New York civil fraud trial and a defamation case.

According to the Times, Musk, who has long sought to portray himself as a political independent, has not spent heavily on previous presidential races and has, in general, split his donations fairly evenly between Democrat and Republican candidates.