Musk: Trump's Big Beautiful Bill 'Disgusting Abomination'

Elon Musk, less than a week after leaving his role leading President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency efforts to cut spending and waste, on Tuesday savaged the president's "big beautiful" tax-and-spending-cut bill as a "disgusting abomination" and chastised lawmakers for voting for it.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX posted on X, the social media site he owns. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

He added in a follow-up post that the legislation, which has passed the House and is now under discussion in the Senate, will, if passed, "massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to point out Tuesday afternoon that Trump "already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill."

"It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it," she added.

Musk has already criticized the bill, saying last week that he was "disappointed" to see legislation that increased the deficit while undermining the DOGE team's work.

"I think a bill can be big, or it can be beautiful — but I don't know if it can be both, in my personal opinion," Musk said in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" last week.

Musk, the largest contributor to Trump's election campaign, had a goal with DOGE of saving taxpayers $2 trillion. However, the cuts to 11 federal agencies and the elimination of 250,000 government jobs reduced the U.S. budget by an estimated $160 billion.