Musk Polls Followers on Creating 'America Party'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Friday doubled down on his call for a new political party in the United States, setting up a poll on X that revealed a majority of those who voted agree with his call to create an "America Party" after the House's passage of President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful bill."

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?" Musk posted on X, which he owns.

As of Friday afternoon, just over 459,000 votes had been gathered, with 62.1% saying they want a new political party and 37.9% saying they do not.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, started calling for another political party as part of his criticism of the sweeping budget bill, which the president will sign into law Friday afternoon.

As the world's richest man, Musk has also promised to use his immense wealth to unseat lawmakers who backed the legislation after they campaigned on promises of limiting government spending, reports The Washington Examiner.

The falling out between Trump and Musk came just weeks after Musk left his advisory role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and as Congress was battling over the Trump-backed megabill, which Musk argued would increase the national debt.

DOGE, with Musk at the helm, was formed to cut back on federal government spending, waste and abuse.

Musk said Friday that one way to build a new party would be to "laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts," because with the congressional "razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people."

Musk first floated the idea of a new party in June, when he asked followers if they believed a new party was needed "to represent the 80% in the middle."

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller earlier this week pushed back at Musk over his criticism of the budget bill, saying it was coming from an "outside voice."

"To oppose this bill is to support the invasion, to oppose this bill is to support the continued giveaways and freebies to cheaters and scam artists, to oppose this bill is to support a 68% tax hike on the American public," Miller said in an interview. "To oppose this bill is to support a deprivation of all of the tax benefits that President Trump is fighting to deliver to the middle class, like no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, no tax on overtime."