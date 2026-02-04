Musk, DOGE Face Depositions in USAID Shutdown Lawsuit

A federal judge in Maryland ruled Wednesday that Elon Musk and key members of the Department of Government Efficiency must give depositions in connection with litigation over their involvement with the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The order, issued by U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang, advanced discovery in J. Does 1-26 v. Musk, a lawsuit brought by current and former USAID employees and contractors.

Plaintiffs allege that Musk and DOGE unlawfully exercised government authority in actions that significantly curtailed or dismantled USAID operations, violating the Constitution's Appointments Clause and separation of powers.

Chuang's ruling compels Musk and senior DOGE officials to provide sworn testimony about their roles, decision-making, and authority related to USAID.

The depositions represent a significant procedural step as the court seeks to clarify the extent of Musk's involvement and whether DOGE exceeded lawful limits in restructuring the congressionally created agency.

The case stems from actions taken in early 2025, when DOGE moved to shut down programs, revoke employee access, and assume operational control at USAID.

In earlier rulings, Chuang found that aspects of the effort were likely unconstitutional and temporarily blocked further unilateral action.

Plaintiffs argue that Musk, who was not confirmed by the Senate to a federal office, exercised powers reserved for duly appointed officials.

The defendants maintain that Musk acted as a senior presidential adviser with delegated authority.

The deposition order adds momentum to a high-profile legal fight over executive power, the role of private advisers in government operations, and the future of U.S. foreign aid administration.