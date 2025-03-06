Musk to House GOP: DOGE Won't Be Perfect

Tech mogul Elon Musk acknowledged that the Department of Government Efficiency, which he oversees, will make mistakes.

In a meeting with House Republicans on Wednesday night, Musk said DOGE "can't bat a thousand all the time," four people in the room told Politico.

Musk vowed to fix any mistakes DOGE has made as it reshapes the federal government, Politico said. House Republicans have expressed concern about DOGE moving too quickly as it freezes funding, dismantles programs, and fires employees, Politico reported.

Though the meeting was positive, those in the room told Politico that Musk said he initially directed federal agencies to make cuts across their jurisdictions, but DOGE officials ultimately felt those agencies in some cases made the wrong cuts, forcing the administration to go in and course correct.

Musk told lawmakers they should bring their complaints to him.

"He said he's making mistakes. He'll correct them, but his mission is to uncover where our tax money is. Let the chips fall where they may," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Politico. "He said, 'Look, I'm gonna get the information to you. Y'all decide.' He's doing this because he does not want to see America go down."

Another lawmaker told Politico that Republicans are reluctant to criticize Musk publicly, but they are in open communication with the White House to improve DOGE.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., told Politico he wants to talk regularly with Musk about DOGE.

"Those mistakes can be rectified," Bilirakis said. "Every time we meet with constituents, we want to make sure that if they question any of these moves that he makes, we want to make sure that we get the information to him."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has told lawmakers they plan to codify DOGE cuts at a later date. He told Politico his meeting with Musk would focus on which of DOGE's spending freezes lawmakers could incorporate in government funding bills for the next fiscal year.

"And if there are savings and things that relate to [fiscal year 2025] and we have already passed the continuing resolution, then yes, of course you will have rescissions," Johnson said to Politico, saying specific cuts would be worked out with the Trump administration.