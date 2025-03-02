WATCH TV LIVE

Elon Musk Has Another Child, a Boy

Sunday, 02 March 2025 05:56 AM EST

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is a close adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has another child, his 14th.

His latest child, a son, is with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk's Neuralink with whom he already has three other children.

"Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus," Zilis said in a post on X. She did not say when the child was born.

Musk responded with a heart.

Zilis' announcement comes two weeks after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair said that she also recently had a child with Musk.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


