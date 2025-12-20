Elon Musk Becomes First $700 Billion Person After Pay Ruling

Tesla ⁠CEO Elon Musk's net worth surged to $749 billion late Friday after the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Tesla stock options worth $139 billion that were voided last year, according to Forbes' billionaires index.

Musk's 2018 pay package, once worth $56 billion, was restored by the ⁠Delaware Supreme Court on Friday, two years after a lower court struck down the ​compensation deal as "unfathomable."

The Supreme Court said that a 2024 ruling that rescinded the pay package had been improper and inequitable to Musk.

Earlier this ⁠week, Musk became the first person ever to surpass $600 billion in net worth on the heels of reports that his aerospace startup SpaceX ⁠was likely to ​go public.

In ⁠November, Tesla shareholders separately approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Musk, the largest corporate pay package in history, as investors endorsed his vision of morphing the EV maker into an AI and robotics juggernaut.

Musk's ⁠fortune ​now exceeds that of Google co-founder Larry Page, the world's second-richest person, by nearly $500 billion, according to Forbes' billionaires list.