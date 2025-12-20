WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: elon musk | billions | supreme court | tesla | stock options

Elon Musk Becomes First $700 Billion Person After Pay Ruling

Saturday, 20 December 2025 03:46 PM EST

Tesla ⁠CEO Elon Musk's net worth surged to $749 billion late Friday after the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Tesla stock options worth $139 billion that were voided last year, according to Forbes' billionaires index.

Musk's 2018 pay package, once worth $56 billion, was restored by the ⁠Delaware Supreme Court on Friday, two years after a lower court struck down the ​compensation deal as "unfathomable."

The Supreme Court said that a 2024 ruling that rescinded the pay package had been improper and inequitable to Musk.

Earlier this ⁠week, Musk became the first person ever to surpass $600 billion in net worth on the heels of reports that his aerospace startup SpaceX ⁠was likely to ​go public.

In ⁠November, Tesla shareholders separately approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Musk, the largest corporate pay package in history, as investors endorsed his vision of morphing the EV maker into an AI and robotics juggernaut.

Musk's ⁠fortune ​now exceeds that of Google co-founder Larry Page, the world's second-richest person, by nearly $500 billion, according to Forbes' billionaires list.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tesla ⁠CEO Elon Musk's net worth surged to $749 billion late Friday after the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Tesla stock options worth $139 billion that were voided last year, according to Forbes' billionaires index.
elon musk, billions, supreme court, tesla, stock options
174
2025-46-20
Saturday, 20 December 2025 03:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved