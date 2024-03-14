×
Tags: elon musk | biden | trump | presidential election

Elon Musk 'Leaning Away' From Biden

By    |   Thursday, 14 March 2024 10:48 AM EDT

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said in an interview that he's "leaning away" from President Joe Biden after voting for him in the 2020 presidential election.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the comments in an interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon on the now canceled "The Don Lemon Show" on X, formerly Twitter. Musk was Lemon's first and last interview for the show on X, which Musk also owns.

Musk canceled Lemon because his show, "basically just CNN, but on social media," lacked "authenticity," he wrote.

Regardless, Musk was noncommittal about backing either Biden or Republican nominee Donald Trump in the 2024 election. In the interview, which Lemon played in an appearance on CNN, he questioned Musk about his recent meeting with Trump and asked if he's "leaning towards anyone?"

"No," Musk responded before adding, "I'm leaning away from Biden."

Musk confirmed to Lemon that he met with Trump last week while having "breakfast at a friend's place" in Palm Beach, Florida. Musk said "Donald Trump came by."

"Let's just say he did most of the talking," Musk told Lemon, adding that he has no plans to donate to Trump's presidential campaign.

That affirms what Musk said last week, when he said he had no plans to donate to either candidate.

"Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," Musk wrote in a post on X.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


