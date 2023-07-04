Alabama Senator: Cut Funds Over LGBT Program

Alabama Republican state Sen. Chris Elliott is looking to cut state funding for the Alabama Department of Archives and History over a controversial LGBT history program it hosted in June.

Elliott said he will introduce a bill for the special session that starts July 17, the Alabama Political Reporter said.

Sparking his concern was a June 15 program hosted by the state Archives and History Department called "Invisible No More: Alabama's LGBTQ History."

The Invisible Histories Project is a nonprofit research group that works to preserve and teach LGBT history in the south, according to AL.com.

Elliott and several other Republican state lawmakers were against the presentation, saying it was inappropriate for a state agency and that it pushed a liberal political agenda.

Elliott maintained his move was not an attempt to defund the agency but was aimed at stopping a $5 million supplemental appropriation.

AL.com reported that the department will receive $7.7 million from the education budget, and another $2 million from a "general fund" for the next fiscal year.

"We're not trying to blow up Archives and History or anything like that," Elliott said. "I, and others, which has turned out to be quite a few co-sponsors so far, are trying to send a message. But at the same time Archives and History does some great work and we want to be cognizant of that as well."

Steve Murray, director of the Archives and History, said the presentation was not political.

"Not every program will be of interest to every Alabamian, but we strive to ensure that Alabamians will find somewhere in our offerings some historical content that is meaningful to them," he said. "Our aim is neither indoctrination nor politicization."