×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elliott | lgbt | program | funding | alabama

Alabama Senator: Cut Funds Over LGBT Program

By    |   Tuesday, 04 July 2023 10:14 AM EDT

Alabama Republican state Sen. Chris Elliott is looking to cut state funding for the Alabama Department of Archives and History over a controversial LGBT history program it hosted in June.

Elliott said he will introduce a bill for the special session that starts July 17, the Alabama Political Reporter said.

Sparking his concern was a June 15 program hosted by the state Archives and History Department called "Invisible No More: Alabama's LGBTQ History."

The Invisible Histories Project is a nonprofit research group that works to preserve and teach LGBT history in the south, according to AL.com.

Elliott and several other Republican state lawmakers were against the presentation, saying it was inappropriate for a state agency and that it pushed a liberal political agenda.

Elliott maintained his move was not an attempt to defund the agency but was aimed at stopping a $5 million supplemental appropriation.

AL.com reported that the department will receive $7.7 million from the education budget, and another $2 million from a "general fund" for the next fiscal year.

"We're not trying to blow up Archives and History or anything like that," Elliott said. "I, and others, which has turned out to be quite a few co-sponsors so far, are trying to send a message. But at the same time Archives and History does some great work and we want to be cognizant of that as well."

Steve Murray, director of the Archives and History, said the presentation was not political.

"Not every program will be of interest to every Alabamian, but we strive to ensure that Alabamians will find somewhere in our offerings some historical content that is meaningful to them," he said. "Our aim is neither indoctrination nor politicization."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Alabama state Sen. Chris Elliott, R, is looking to cut state funding for the Alabama Department of Archives and History over a controversial LGBT history program it hosted in June.
elliott, lgbt, program, funding, alabama
283
2023-14-04
Tuesday, 04 July 2023 10:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved