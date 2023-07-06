Sens. Warren, Vance Team Up to Take on Big Banks

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, are teaming up on legislation to crack down on the nation's largest banks while supporting smaller ones, Politico reported.

Vance, Warren, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., are joining to champion a series of bipartisan proposals that would impose penalties on bank executives if their company fails, increased regulations on large banks acquiring smaller ones, and cutting back credit card fees.

Vance emerged as a sharp critic of Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse in March, which brought him to Warren's attention, leading her to approach him for support. They are both members of the Senate Banking Committee.

Warren told Politico that Vance has been "terrific to work with."

"We have to figure out what is the actual policy of our government, and how do we need to change it to fit with a healthy small and medium regional bank ecosystem," Vance told Politico. "I don't think that's true right now."

Added Vance: "There's sometimes some concerns from my Republican colleagues — some concerns that I share — that our Democratic colleagues are right to be wary of the power of Wall Street but maybe wrong to collapse Wall Street in with the regional banks and community banks. We have similar instincts in a lot of this stuff, but a lot of us on the Republican side are very interested in protecting the community and regional banks."