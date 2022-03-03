Sens. Warren, Sanders Call for Probe Into Amazon Attendance Policy

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have sent members of Congress a letter calling for an investigation into Amazon's attendance policy, which they claim could be illegally punishing people who take time off.

"Amazon's troubling attendance policy negatively impacts hundreds of thousands of Amazon workers and is also part of a larger corporate trend, making DOL [Department of Labor] and EEOC [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission] enforcement all the more important," reads the letter, which was also signed by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., according to Vice’s Motherboard.

The legislators cite a report from the legal advocacy group A Better Balance which determined that Amazon uses attendance points and absence submission infractions to punish warehouse workers who take time off; Amazon fails to inform its workers about their right to take time off of work; and Amazon workers who rack up attendance points or absence submission infractions are at a higher risk of termination no matter what reason they had for missing work.

"If a worker's child had a severe asthma attack the night before a shift, and the worker took the child to the emergency room, then, under the FMLA [Family and Medical Leave Act], Amazon cannot require the worker to leave the child to report the absence while the child is receiving emergency treatment," the legislators wrote in the letter. "Amazon's policy, however, appears to punish this legally-protected right if it results in delayed notice of an absence."

They add, "Amazon is clearly failing to inform workers of their right to take their protected leave. It does not inform workers of what the 'applicable law' is, and how it applies to their situation, keeping workers in the dark about the existing protections to which they are entitled, and intimidating them from exercising these rights by threats of termination."

Vice notes that Warren specifically asks the Labor Department and the EEOC to launch a probe "expeditiously to ensure that workers at Amazon and other companies that maintain such cruel attendance policies are protected from abusive employers."

Amazon did not respond to Vice's request for comment.