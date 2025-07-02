Rep. Stefanik:  Dem N.Y. Gov. Can't Keep Mamdani in Check

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-.N.Y, , who will be challenging Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2026, said Wednesday that Hochul is "incapable" of holding hardline progressive New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in check.

"Kathy Hochul is incapable of providing a check on this radical Communist Antisemite who will destroy our great city just like she destroyed our great state," Stefanik wrote in a post on X, referring to Mamdani, a New York state assemblyman, anti-Israel activist and member of the Democrat Socialists of America who won the city's Democrat primary last week.

In the post, Stefanik included a screen shot of a Truth Social post from President Donald Trump, who wrote Wednesday: "As President of the United States, I'm not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I'll save New York City, and make it 'Hot' and 'Great' again, just like I did with the Good Ol' USA!"

Stefanik concluded her post by writing: "NYers stand with President @realDonaldTrump! We will save New York from Commie Mamdani!"

Mamdani won the Democrat primary for mayor by a double-digit margin over the early favorite, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who might continue in the race as an independent, like the incumbent, Eric Adams.

Mamdani has promised to shift the city's tax base by requiring higher-income residents to pay more taxes, along with promising free childcare, free bus rides, and city-owned grocery stores offering wholesale pricing. New York's real estate industry leaders reportedly are concerned over his plan to freeze rent for stabilized tenants.

Trump said Tuesday that "we'll have to arrest" Mamdani if he wins the mayoral election in November and orders city employees to interfere with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Mamdani's website spells out his platform on immigration enforcement by "strengthening our sanctuary city apparatus."