Ambassador Stefanik: UN 'Den of Antisemitism'

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 04:20 PM EST

Elise Stefanik, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, on Monday denounced the U.N. as being rife with antisemitism and hostile to Israel and American interests, Mediaite reported.

Stefanik, a former Republican congresswoman and an ally of President Donald Trump, criticized the international body's treatment of Israel, saying it has frequently acted against Israeli and American interests.

"We know the United Nations is indeed a deep den of antisemitism, infected with the same rampant anti-Israel and anti-American hate and moral rot that has polluted America's higher education system, especially since the barbaric Hamas attacks of Oct. 7," she said during a speech to the Anti-Defamation League in New York City.

Stefanik accused the U.N. of siding with Iran and its terrorist proxies, asserting that under Trump's leadership, the U.S. will no longer support organizations that run counter to its interests.

"We will no longer fund terrorism, antisemitism, and anti-Israel hate," she said. "That stops immediately."

Stefanik went on to highlight Trump's record on Israel, citing his administration's decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the signing of the Abraham Accords, and the alignment of U.S. Central Command with Israeli forces. She suggested these policies strengthened regional security and argued that the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 would not have occurred had Trump remained in office.

Stefanik also credited Trump's foreign policy for shifting the geopolitical landscape, claiming that within hours of his reelection, Hamas called for an end to the war in Gaza.

"Innocent hostages taken by Hamas terrorists have been returned home," Stefanik said, adding that Trump had warned of severe consequences if they were not released. "And we will continue to work until every hostage comes back home and is returned home."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 03 March 2025 04:20 PM
