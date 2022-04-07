Elise Stefanik Raises Over $2M in First Quarter of 2022

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., chair of the House Republican Conference, announced Thursday that her reelection campaign raised more than $2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

"I remain humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support for my re-election campaign from grassroots patriots in the North Country, Upstate New York, and across America. The energy this cycle among small-dollar donors is like we’ve never seen before — families are feeling the pain at the pump and the grocery store, and they're realizing that the only way to solve the crises that Democrats created is to put Republicans back in control of the People’s House,” Stefanik said in a press release.

"I'm proud to have the resources to not only deliver a historic re-election victory in my district but to support strong, America First fighters — a record number of GOP women, veterans, and diverse candidates — who will help take back our country this November.

"With the support of thousands of small-dollar patriots from across the country, our team is starting 2022 strong to help ensure a historic Republican Majority that Fires Nancy Pelosi once and for all to Save America."