Stefanik Urges Probe of Alleged Hochul Medicaid Bid-Rigging

By    |   Saturday, 13 December 2025 11:20 AM EST

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is urging federal authorities to intensify their investigation into alleged bid-rigging by Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration involving a $1 billion Medicaid home care contract, after emails showed state officials met with representatives of the winning company two weeks before bidding began, the New York Post reported Saturday.

On Dec. 9, Stefanik sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stating that "recent significant allegations have come to light," including an April 4, 2024 email from Amanda Lothrop, the Medicaid chief operating officer at the state Health Department, addressed to senior executives at Georgia-based Public Partnerships LLC.

An email released via a Freedom of Information Law request by the Empire Center for Public Policy shows Lothrop inviting PPL representatives to an online meeting with her and three state officials.

The correspondence reveals additional details about the Hochul administration's efforts to reform the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP). CDPAP enables Medicaid recipients with disabilities to select their own caregivers, often friends or family members, with wages covered by Medicaid.

"Thanks so much for taking time to connect," Lothrop wrote. "We look forward to continuing the discussion about your FMS [financial management services] experience and our NY considerations."

According to the congresswoman, the email suggests state officials met with PPL two weeks before legislative approval to begin bidding, and well before the company was selected to handle payroll services for the widely used $11 billion Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program.

"As the [DOJ] continues its inquiry, I respectfully urge your office to ensure that this investigation proceeds with urgency and transparency, and with the full weight of federal oversight," Stefanik wrote.

"Given the magnitude of the funds involved, the vulnerable population served, and the disturbing pattern of alleged retaliation and opacity emerging from Governor Hochul's office, New Yorkers and the American people deserve full accountability," she added.

Stefanik, who represents upstate New York's 21st Congressional District, is challenging Hochul in next year's gubernatorial race.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 13 December 2025 11:20 AM
