9 N.Y. County Execs Endorse Stefanik for Governor

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., continues to build strong momentum in her gubernatorial campaign as nine county executives from across New York have officially endorsed her, calling her the leader who can restore affordability, public safety, and common sense to Albany.

The endorsements, announced in a press release from Stefanik's campaign Monday, underscore growing support from local leaders frustrated by what they describe as Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul's "failed progressive policies" that have driven families and businesses out of the Empire State.

"I've known Elise for over a decade," said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss. "Her commitment to lower taxes, support for small businesses, and public safety align with the Southern Tier's priorities. She's consistently fought Albany's mandates, overregulation, and rising costs that hurt New York families."

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin offered a blistering critique of Hochul, calling the state's direction "80 mph down a dead-end street."

"My friend Elise Stefanik is a fighter who will save our state as governor and return common sense and affordability to New York," McLaughlin said.

The endorsements came from executives representing both upstate and downstate regions, including Moss, McLaughlin, Paul Wendel (Chautauqua), Susan Serino (Dutchess), Peter Vroman (Montgomery), Tony Picente (Oneida), Ryan McMahon (Onondaga), Steve Neuhaus (Orange), and Kevin Byrne (Putnam).

Byrne praised Stefanik's "message of affordability, lower taxes, and public safety," adding, "With people like Congresswoman Stefanik stepping up to serve and save our state, the future is looking brighter for New York."

The wave of local endorsements follows Stefanik's earlier show of support from 12 Republican state senators, led by Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, who called her "the fighter New York needs."

Ortt said Albany's one-party Democrat rule has "driven New York to the brink" and praised Stefanik as "tough, smart, and unafraid to take on the radical Left."

Stefanik, 41, who serves as the chair of House Republican Leadership, officially launched her campaign last week with a fiery statement on X declaring, "Kathy Hochul is the Worst Governor in America."

"Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation," Stefanik said. "It's time to FIRE HOCHUL. SAVE NEW YORK."

With endorsements pouring in from both state and county leaders, Stefanik is positioning herself as the conservative reformer ready to end decades of Democrat dominance in Albany.