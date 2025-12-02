Rep. Stefanik: Speaker Johnson Protecting Deep State

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., has unloaded on House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., accusing him of protecting "the deep state."

Stefanik, a member of the House Republican leadership who is running for governor of New York, said in a lengthy social media post Monday that Johnson was getting "rolled" by House Democrats attempting to block her provision requiring congressional disclosure when the FBI opens counterintelligence investigations into presidential and federal candidates seeking office to be added to a defense bill.

"It is a scandalous disgrace that Republicans are allowing themselves to be rolled by the Dems and deep state on this," Stefanik said.

Stefanik has been at odds with Johnson since last year, blaming him for scuttling her nomination to be ambassador to the United Nations, amid concerns over Republicans maintaining their razor-thin House majority.

"Elise is running for governor and frankly does not give [an expletive] anymore about playing nice," a House Republican told Politico.

Johnson dismissed Stefanik's concerns while speaking to reporters Tuesday, saying it wasn't even on his radar because he was campaigning in Tennessee.

"I don't exactly know why Elise won't just call me," Johnson said. "I texted her yesterday.

"I wrote her and said, 'What are you talking about?' This hasn't even made it to my level."

Stefanik responded by calling him a liar.

"Just more lies from the Speaker," Stefanik said on social media. "And in true to form, the Speaker texted me yesterday claiming he 'knew nothing about it.' Yeah right."

"This is his preferred tactic to tell Members when he gets caught torpedoing the Republican agenda," Stefanik said.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, also expressed his opposition to the provision being removed from the defense bill.

"We want this protection in there," Jordan told reporters. "I think it makes sense."

House Republican leaders were shocked by Stefanik's criticisms and that she kept her social media posts up, three people told Politico.

Johnson's team has contacted Stefanik's camp to resolve the matter privately, two people told Politico.