Rep. Stefanik Praises Investigation Into NY AG James

By    |   Thursday, 08 May 2025 02:12 PM EDT

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said she commends the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office for investigating New York Attorney Letitia James for mortgage fraud.

"Nobody is above the law," Stefanik said "These serious allegations — falsifying records to secure favorable loan terms on properties in Virginia and New York — threaten public trust in our institutions. The hypocrisy is staggering: Tish James allegedly committed the same crime that she falsely and illegally prosecuted President Donald Trump for."

The probe comes in the wake of a criminal referral by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte earlier this month.

In his letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Pulte wrote that James "falsified records" to secure a home loan on a property in Virginia as her "principal residence" in 2023, when she was serving as New York's prosecutor.

Pulte outlined that James could be liable for criminal charges ranging from "wire fraud" to "mail fraud," "bank fraud," "false statements to a financial institution," "and/or other relevant state and federal laws." James has dismissed the allegations, calling it a part of Trump's "revenge tour."

Stefanik previously filed a complaint with the New York State Committee on Professional Standards over James' investigations into Trump.

"Her weaponized lawfare campaign, which began the moment she announced her candidacy for Attorney General, undermined the impartiality expected of New York's top prosecutor," Stefanik said. "The investigation into Letitia James is a vital step toward justice. I will continue to fight to expose NY corruption, protect constitutional rights, and hold these failed Democrat leaders in NY accountable."

Stefanik has said she is considering running for governor of New York in 2026.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

