Rep. Stefanik Blasts N.Y.'s Hochul as 'Worst Governor in America'

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., issued a blistering statement Tuesday night accusing Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul of presiding over what she called "catastrophic leadership" that has left New York in economic and moral decline.

Stefanik's statement came soon after democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected New York City mayor.

In the statement, Stefanik charged that Hochul's administration has "fallen to a pro-Hamas, Defund the Police, Tax Hiking, Antisemite Jihadist Communist," referencing Hochul's endorsement of Mamdani, known for anti-Israel activism.

Stefanik said the move proves Hochul is "owned lock, stock, and barrel by the radical Far Left Socialist takeover of the New York Democrat Party."

The Republican leader said Hochul has fueled "a historic affordability crisis" through high taxes, expensive energy, and skyrocketing rent, insurance, and grocery costs.

She also blamed the governor's criminal justice policies for "releasing heinous criminals onto our streets," saying they've led to "a crime crisis killing New Yorkers."

"Instead of standing up for hardworking New York families," Stefanik said. "Kathy Hochul proved once again that she is truly the Worst Governor in America."

Stefanik, who represents New York's 21st Congressional District and is a top ally of President Donald Trump, has increasingly positioned herself as the face of New York's conservative resurgence.

She also has been mentioned as a potential candidate for governor in 2026.

Her remarks come as Republicans seek to capitalize on voter frustration with the state's economic and public safety woes ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Recent polls show declining approval ratings for Hochul amid persistent inflation and renewed concerns about rising crime in New York City.

Republicans believe that frustration, combined with national discontent over Democrat policies, could give them a real shot at reclaiming the governor's mansion for the first time since George Pataki left office in 2006.

"The only way to save our great state and provide a check on this insanity is to elect a Republican Governor in 2026," Stefanik declared, calling for Democrats, Republicans and independents to "unify and vote to fire Kathy Hochul to save New York."

Stefanik closed her statement with a rallying cry: "We will not fail. The people of New York will win this fight."

Her remarks underscore a broader GOP strategy to link state-level Democrat policies to national issues like inflation, crime, and antisemitism, themes Republicans plan to emphasize heading into the 2026 midterms.