WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elise stefanik | donald trump | criminal trial | nyc | judge | juan merchan | ethics

Rep. Stefanik Files Ethics Complaint Against Trump Trial Judge

By    |   Tuesday, 21 May 2024 10:00 PM EDT

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., filed an ethics complaint against the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan on Tuesday, Axios reported.

"Acting Judge [Juan] Merchan is in clear violation of section 100.3(E)(1)(d)(iii) of the Rules of Judicial Conduct for the New York State Unified Court System as his family has enriched itself through anti-Trump fundraising mentioning this case directly," Stefanik told Axios in a statement.

Stefanik requested an investigation from the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Stefanik and other Trump supporters have called on Merchan to recuse himself from the trial because Merchan's daughter, Loren, does consulting work for Democrats.

A Trump acquittal would be "detrimental to Democrats, including clients of Judge Merchan's daughter," Stefanik wrote. ""If, on the other hand, [Trump] is convicted, such a verdict would provide a fundraising windfall for Democrat clients of Judge Merchan's daughter."

Trump is charged with falsifying business records on a $130,000 payment to his former lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse him for paying porn actor Stormy Daniels to stop saying she had a sexual encounter with Trump. Trump has denied all charges and said the encounter never occurred.

Merchan refused to recuse himself last August, citing guidance from the New York court system's Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics, Axios said.

Stefanik has filed five complaints against judges and prosecutors involved in cases against Trump including with the New York Commission on Judicial Conduct, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and the New York Bar Association.

Last month, Stefanik filed an ethics complaint with the Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility against special counsel Jack Smith, accusing him of trying to "unlawfully interfere with the 2024 presidential election" with his rush to bring former President Donald Trump to trial in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, incidents at the Capitol.

"It's obvious to any reasonable observer that Jack Smith is trying to interfere with the 2024 election and stop the American people from electing Donald Trump," the New York Republican said in a statement announcing the complaint. "At every turn, he has sought to accelerate his illegal prosecution of President Trump for the clear (if unstated) purpose of trying him before the November election."

Last November, a complaint Stefanik filed against the judge overseeing Trump's civil fraud trial was dismissed, Axios reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., filed an ethics complaint against the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan on Tuesday, Axios reported.
elise stefanik, donald trump, criminal trial, nyc, judge, juan merchan, ethics, recuse
388
2024-00-21
Tuesday, 21 May 2024 10:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved