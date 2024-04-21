WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elise stefanik | columbia | minouch shafik

Rep. Stefanik: Oust Columbia University President

By    |   Sunday, 21 April 2024 01:55 PM EDT

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Sunday stepped up criticism of Columbia University’s “failed leadership” — calling for the ouster of the Ivy League school’s president for putting Jewish students “at risk” amid pro-Palestine protests.

In a statement, the House Republican Conference chair lashed out at congressional testimony from university’s president, Minouche Shafik.

“While Columbia’s failed leadership spent hundreds of hours preparing for this week’s congressional hearing, it clearly was an attempt to cover up for their abject failure to enforce their own campus rules and protect Jewish students on campus,” Stefanik charged.

“Over the past few months and especially the last 24 hours, Columbia’s leadership has clearly lost control of its campus putting Jewish students’ safety at risk,” she continued.

“It is crystal clear that Columbia University, previously a beacon of academic excellence founded by Alexander Hamilton, needs new leadership. President Shafik must immediately resign. And the Columbia Board must appoint a president who will protect Jewish students and enforce school policies.”

Last Wednesday, Stefanik accused Columbia’s leadership of refusing to “enforce their own policies and condemn Jewish hatred on campus, creating a breeding ground for antisemitism and a hotbed of support for terrorism from radicalized faculty and students.”

Dozens of students were arrested Thursday after occupying part of the campus as part of protesting the war in Gaza — vowing to stay put until the school divests from companies with ties to Israel.

Sunday, 21 April 2024 01:55 PM
