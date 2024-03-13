CNN Analyst: Dismissal of 6 Charges 'Setback' for DA Willis

A Georgia judge's dismissal of six counts in the 2020 election interference indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants was "embarrassing" for Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six charges related to soliciting elected officials to violate their oaths of office, including two charges against Trump over a phone call he made to Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021.

McAfee's decision was seen as a blow to Willis, who could be removed from the case by McAfee over a conflict of interest regarding her secret romance with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor on the case. McAfee is expected to make a decision sometime this week.

"I don't think this ruling changes the type of evidence that the DA is going to be able to introduce, but it does knock out some of the charges and look, it's embarrassing for prosecutors," Honig told "CNN Newsroom" in a video posted on X. "It's a screwup by prosecutors when you bring a charge and then a judge throws it out before it even goes to trial."

Honig called it "an undeniable setback" for Willis and her team of prosecutors.

"There have been several screwups, frankly, by the DA throughout the history of this case," he said. "Going back to the investigative phase, the DA got herself disqualified from a small piece of the case because she created a political conflict of interest. The judge who was overseeing the grand jury removed Fani Willis from the case.

"We've seen Fani Willis make public statements in the church and elsewhere that have now been called into question that I think violate the ethics of prosecutorial rules, and now we've seen six of the charges thrown out of the case and, unlike the conflict of interest issue, this does go to the charges against the defendant. This does go to the indictment itself."