US Postal Service to Announce Significant Increase in EV Purchases: Source

The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday plans to announce a major increase in electric vehicle purchases after it won new funding from lawmakers, a source told Reuters.

Congress in August gave USPS $3 billion as part of a $430 billion climate bill to buy electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. In July, USPS said it would buy at least 25,000 electric delivery vehicles – more than twice its prior estimate – to replace its aging fleet.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will announce the new purchase with White House officials in Washington later Tuesday. A postal service spokesman declined to comment.

Reuters first reported in July that USPS was planning to purchase at least 25,000 EVs out of its initial order of 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, which was up from USPS' prior plan to buy at least 10,019 EVs, or about 20% of the first order.

USPS in July said it also plans to buy more than 34,500 commercial off-the-shelf delivery vehicles over two years. Up to 20,000 could be EVs and 14,500 were expected to be gasoline-powered, USPS said then.

In April, 16 states, four environmental groups and the United Auto Workers union filed lawsuits to block USPS from buying mostly gasoline-powered next-generation delivery vehicles under a contract with Oshkosh worth at least $2.98 billion. The White House and Environmental Protection Agency also asked USPS to reconsider its earlier decision, as did many lawmakers.