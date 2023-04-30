Sen. Ernst on Military EV Push: 'You Don't Fight a War That Way'

The Biden administration's push to make the military vehicle fleet electric has nothing to do with defense and everything to do with ideology that will not make America safer, according to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

"This Biden administration wants to make our vehicles all electric in the military by 2030," Ernst told "The Cats Roundtable" on 77 WABC Radio.

"You don't fight a war that way."

Ernst denounced Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm putting her climate agenda over military readiness and national defense.

"This administration has taken it to the extremes with this climate agenda," Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a veteran of the Iraq War, told host John Catsimatidis.

"We are not focusing on the lethality of our American military. Instead, they are focusing on green energy and climate change. This is not how we project power around the world."

Ernst condemned the efforts and said it is just one facet of how President Joe Biden's regime is working to undermine American superiority globally.

"We have such a great country, and yet we've seen a lot of decline during the Biden administration," Ernst lamented.

Turning away from America's natural resources to give into funding China's businesses of electric batteries and solar panels is a gift to the world under Biden's globalism, Ernst concluded.

"We have vast amounts of natural resources across the United States, and we are not capitalizing on our energy potential, because of the climate agenda that's being pushed by the very far left," she said.

"We can all agree we want clean water, clean air, you know. But this is such a radical move by this administration."

