Tags: electric vehicles | climate change | biden admin

25 States Condemn New Biden Admin EV Goals

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 04:40 PM EDT

Attorneys general from 25 states slammed the Biden administration's new vehicle emissions targets, concluding that it would force gas-powered vehicles off the market.

In the Wednesday letter, the top state prosecutors argued the latest Environmental Protection Agency proposal was "unlawful, unwise, and unsustainable," as well as posing threats to the economy and national security.

"What is more, demand for these rare materials will spike outside the automotive context as quickly as the Proposed Rule will spike it within," the attorneys general said.

They also said the rule concedes that "other 'uncertain issues' such as 'permitting, investor expectations of demand and future prices, and many others' make it 'difficult to predict with precision the rate at which new capacity will be brought online in the future.'"

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who led the letter alongside fellow Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia, accused the government of "putting its thumb on the scale in favor of EVs."

"But Americans don't want what he is selling," Cameron said, adding that the federal government "shouldn't pick winners and losers, and an EPA rule that would kill gas-powered vehicles does just that."

Among the signatories were the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

It comes as private groups like the Alliance for Automotive Innovation have also targeted the new proposal, arguing in a recent legal filing that the EPA would be effectively mandating electric vehicles.

The Biden administration has maintained that the new guidelines are essential for slashing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and lower costs for consumers, CBS News reported.

