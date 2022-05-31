Left-Wing Think Tank Demos Pushing for Federalized Elections

The left-wing non-profit organization, Demos, is pushing the administration of President Joe Biden to use federal agencies, like the U.S. Postal Service, to create a massive voter registration campaign.

According to the organization, which was started in 2000, its mission is to "make sure American democracy lives up to its promise of justice and equality for everyone."

Its list of donors for 2019 includes George Soros' Open Society Foundations, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and Barbara Streisand.

Currently, the organization is pushing to use interactions with federal agencies to increase voter registration.

"When done well, providing voter registration through federal agencies will be a convenient and effective way to serve the public and potentially add millions of eligible, previously unregistered voters to our voting rolls, helping to reduce voter participation disparities by race and income," a presentation about the program by the organization reads.

According to the organization, 76 million people in the United States are currently not registered to vote, and it said using interactions through agencies like the post office, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act healthcare exchanges, and the Social Security Administration, will get more people, especially low-income and minorities to register.

"Effective federal agency registration can help millions of additional eligible Americans become registered to vote and reduce income-based registration disparities to ensure that all eligible Americans are able to participate in the democratic process," the presentation said. "Federal agency voter registration can be especially impactful in programs that provide services, benefits, and public assistance."

In a March 2021 press release, the self-identified "progressive think tank" praised President Joe Biden's executive order requiring federal agencies to develop voter registration integration into their services to citizens and submit it to the White House in 200 days.

"On this 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when in 1965 state troopers in Alabama violently assaulted peaceful protesters marching for the right to vote, we welcome the actions President Biden has announced to move us toward a more inclusive multiracial democracy," Legal Strategies Director for Demos Brenda Wright said in the March 7, 2021, release. "President Biden has opened the door to mobilize our national government's existing programs and resources to ensure more Americans can participate in elections. The Executive Order he has announced can help millions of Americans - many of them Black, brown, and Indigenous people who too often face obstacles to voter registration - push past a key barrier to the ballot."

The organization also said in the release that it supports Biden's John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and the For the People Act, which it claims would make elections "more free and fair."