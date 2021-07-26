Democrats Worry That Election Reform Laws Will Hurt Party in Midterms

Republican-controlled state legislatures have passed 30 new election reform laws in 18 states, and Democrats are worried about how this will affect the 2022 midterm elections.

Nsé Ufot, CEO of Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project, told Politico: ''If there isn't a way for us to repeat what happened in November 2020, we're f—ed. We are doing what we do to make sure that not only our constituents, our base, the people, the communities that we organize with, get it. We're trying to make sure that our elected officials get it as well.''

Max Wood, CEO of the progressive data analytics company Deck, said :''I'm super worried. I try to be optimistic, and I do think there are times when this kind of stuff can galvanize enthusiasm and turnout. … But I don't know that that will be enough, especially with how extreme some of these laws are.''

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Georgia-based group Black Voters Matter, said that ''hope is quickly turning into frustration. Constantly, we are showing up to protect democracy. When in the hell are those who claim that they are committed to democracy going to show up to protect those that protect democracy?''

More than 400 bills with election reform provisions have ''been introduced in 49 states in the 2021 legislative sessions,'' according to Breitbart. Other states, such as California, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, have pending legislative sessions with election reform bills in waiting.