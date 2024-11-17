Fetterman: 'Trump Is the Strongest' He's Been in 3 Elections

President-elect Donald Trump is "the strongest" he has ever been in Pennsylvania, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., admitted Sunday.

"Trump is the strongest that he's been in the three cycles there," Fetterman told Sunday's CNN "State of the Union."

Fetterman said dodging an assassin's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania, coupled with the push from Elon Musk bringing his own brand of populism to bear for Trump in the state, conspired to flip the state red again.

"And now things that were really unique that happened, the assassination attempt, that was in Butler — that's 45 minutes from where we're sitting right now, and then Musk," Fetterman told host Jake Tapper. "Musk is not just a typical kind of a surrogate. We're all in that situation. We're all in that business. We have surrogates. We have endorsements. And many of them often don't really matter much, but now Musk made himself really active, and he was described as moving to Pennsylvania.

"And I do believe that helped move the needle in that too."

But Fetterman noted Trump won more than just Pennsylvania that clinched the election night victory at 1:23 a.m. ET — Newsmax was the first network to call the election.

"So Trump came in, in the strongest position, and he carried Pennsylvania and carried all of the swing states," Fetterman said. "That's what's reflected, that he came in a strong position, that — there's going to be a lot of hot takes; there were a lot of hot takes before this election — but it's undeniable here we are now because of a lot of the decisions that were made before the election."