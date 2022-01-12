Trump Warns GOP to 'Solve the Problem' of Our Elections, or Risk Losing

Former President Donald Trump says "RINOs" and "losers" want to solely focus on future elections, instead of correcting the 2020 pandemic election ills.

The sitting president who got the most votes in history — and lost — warns those so-called Republicans in Name Only who do not learn from the "corrupt election" are doomed to repeat it.

Take it, or leave it — and Trump left it in an NPR interview where the interviewer claimed Trump hung up on him after asking about the past election results on the premise Republicans should not be talking about the past.

"The ones that are smart — the ones that know — you take a look at," Trump told NPR. "Again, you take a look at how Kari Lake is doing, running for governor. She's very big on this issue. She's leading by a lot.

"People have no idea how big this issue is, and they don't want it to happen again. It shouldn't be allowed to happen, and they don't want it to happen again."

A combative and contrarian Steve Inskeep interrupted Trump around 10 times in nine minutes of an interview recorded Tuesday that was not aired live, the last two being at that moment.

"I want to," Inskeep said, as Trump kept on his point.

"And the only way it's not going to happen again is you have to solve the problem of the presidential rigged election of 2020," Trump said.

Inskeep cut in for the last time, "Mr. President, if I ..." before Trump thanked the NPR reporter and ended the interview.

"So Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate it," Trump said as he left.

Trump rejected Inskeep repetitively debating him on denouncing the ills of the past presidential election, using the words of Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., two Republicans that claim looking back at the past election puts them at a disadvantage in the midterms.

"No, I think it's an advantage, because otherwise they're going to do it again in '22 and '24," Trump said. "And Rounds is wrong on that, totally wrong. If you look at the numbers, if you look at the findings in Arizona, if you look at what's going on in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, by the way — and take a look at Wisconsin — they're finding things that nobody thought possible.

"This was a corrupt election."

Inskeep, whose lengthy writeup of the interview included just four short quotes from it, cherry-picked "some short quotes" from lawyers, judges, and Republicans to pepper Trump with whataboutisms.

Inskeep asked why Cyber Ninja's Doug Logan, who conducted the forensic audit in Arizona, said: "The ballots that were provided to us to count in the Coliseum very accurately correlate with the official canvass numbers."

Trump responded: "The ballots may correspond, but look at the ballots themselves. The number of ballots doesn't mean anything. It's who signed the ballots, where did the ballots come from. What you really have to do in that report is look at the findings. And the findings are devastating for Arizona. They're devastating like nobody's seen before."

Why did Arizona accept the results then, Inskeep asked.

"Because they're RINOs, and frankly, a lot of people are questioning that," Trump said, pointing to Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., grilling "some of those same people" in Congress who "weren't able to answer anything. He made them look like fools. They couldn't answer a thing."

Then, the interview went a bit awry, as Inskeep said, "let me read you some short quotes," taking pieces from a judge, a Trump campaign attorney, and Rudy Giuliani, suggesting their cases in court had "no evidence."

Inskeep then debated, without evidence, Trump's contentions on the problems in the 2020 election.

"You know the real truth, Steve, and this election was a rigged election," Trump said.

Inskeep went back to Rounds' remarks Sunday on ABC News, claiming "a vast majority of your allies in the United States Senate are not standing behind you" — ignoring the logic that actual allies tend to be allied not in opposition.

"Because Mitch McConnell is a loser," Trump said. "And frankly, Mitch McConnell, if he were on the other side and if [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer were put in his position, he would have been fighting this like you've never seen before. He would have been fighting this, because when you look at it, and this is long — is a long way from over."

Inskeep, again, in an interview on why Trump wants to look back, then went back to the Supreme Court telling Trump the 2020 election case lacked "standing."

"Well, yeah, 'no standing,' I know, 'no standing,'" Trump said. "And the president of the United States supposedly didn't have standing, either. So I wanted to file it myself. They said, 'Sir, you don't have standing.'

"I said, 'wait a minute.' I'm the president of the United States. They just rigged an election. Hundreds of thousands of votes in different states. They just rigged an election. We got — we got a number of votes that, I think you'll agree — no sitting president has ever gotten the number of votes that I got."

That is when Inskeep's interruptions increased in frequency and spurred Trump to start asking questions of the interviewer debating him.

"You think Biden got 80 million votes? Because I don't believe it," Trump said.

"It's true that you got more than any sitting president in the election you've disputed," Inskeep responded.

"You mean he got them sitting in his basement," Trump told Inskeep, who interrupted to get to his final question, which would be about ongoing Jan. 6 documents litigation, but never got to ask.

Trump continued: "Let me ask you this question: How come Biden couldn't attract 20 people for a crowd? How come when he went to speak in different locations, nobody came to watch, but all of a sudden he got 80 million votes? Nobody believes that, Steve. Nobody believes that."