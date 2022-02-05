×
Tags: election fraud probe | florida

Miami-Dade Mayor Asks for Probe into Party Switch Claims

Hialeah resident Otto Fernandez, 93, casts his vote during the Hialeah General Municipal and Special Elections in Miami-Dade County, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Saturday, 05 February 2022 11:45 AM

The mayor of Miami-Dade County has requested that prosecutors look into allegations that elderly residents of the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami had their party affiliations switched without their knowledge.

Democratic Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent an official request late Friday to the local State Attorney to investigate reports that elderly residents of a public housing complex in the heavily-Cuban neighborhood had their party affiliation switched from Democrat to Republican without their knowledge.

Levine Cava did not specify how many voters had complained. Other Florida Democratic leaders also have asked for an investigation.

Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferré told the Miami Herald that the party follows "all applicable" laws and rules as it works to register new Republican voters.

"The Republican Party of Florida is working to register new voters and conducts its voter registration operations in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations," she said in a statement.

"Our program has been successful and that includes reviewing any report of concern with its program."

