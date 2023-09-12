El Chapo's Wife Set to Be Released From Halfway House

The wife of Joaquin Guzman, popularly known as "El Chapo," will be released from a halfway house after being sentenced there for several crimes.

Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in 2021 to three counts of assisting Guzman's Sinaloa cartel, including money laundering and conspiring to distribute a slew of drugs for import into the United States.

She was sentenced to 36 months in detainment and forced to pay nearly $1.5 million in fines.

Her 36-month sentence was initially carried out in federal prison before she was moved ahead of her release to a halfway house in Long Beach, California, in June.

Aispuro was also accused of conspiring with others to assist in her husband's escape from Altiplano prison. Although she denied orchestrating it, she admitted to acting as a courier for Guzman and other members.

Reuters noted that Aispuro, born in San Francisco, California, was also granted two years of supervised release. It is unclear if she faces any charges in Mexico.

Guzman was found guilty in February 2019 of running Sinaloa, one of the world's largest drug trafficking organizations. He was sentenced to life in prison and has since tried to appeal the conviction.