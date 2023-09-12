×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: el chapo | wife | emma coronel aispuro | release | sinaloa | cartel | mexico

El Chapo's Wife Set to Be Released From Halfway House

Tuesday, 12 September 2023 08:55 PM EDT

The wife of Joaquin Guzman, popularly known as "El Chapo," will be released from a halfway house after being sentenced there for several crimes.

Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in 2021 to three counts of assisting Guzman's Sinaloa cartel, including money laundering and conspiring to distribute a slew of drugs for import into the United States.

She was sentenced to 36 months in detainment and forced to pay nearly $1.5 million in fines.

Her 36-month sentence was initially carried out in federal prison before she was moved ahead of her release to a halfway house in Long Beach, California, in June.

Aispuro was also accused of conspiring with others to assist in her husband's escape from Altiplano prison. Although she denied orchestrating it, she admitted to acting as a courier for Guzman and other members.

Reuters noted that Aispuro, born in San Francisco, California, was also granted two years of supervised release. It is unclear if she faces any charges in Mexico.

Guzman was found guilty in February 2019 of running Sinaloa, one of the world's largest drug trafficking organizations. He was sentenced to life in prison and has since tried to appeal the conviction.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The wife of Joaquin Guzman, popularly known as "El Chapo," will be released from a halfway house after being sentenced there for several crimes.
el chapo, wife, emma coronel aispuro, release, sinaloa, cartel, mexico, money laundering
195
2023-55-12
Tuesday, 12 September 2023 08:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved