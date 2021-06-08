×
Tags: Law Enforcement | Mexico | el chapo | drug cartels | emma coronel aispuro

El Chapo's Wife Expected to Plead Guilty

el chapo figurine
(Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:41 PM

The wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, is expected to plead guilty to helping him run his drug-trafficking operation.

However, according to the New York Post, Coronel will not be required to cooperate with the feds.

She was arrested at Dulles International Airport in February.

Coronel is accused of assisting El Chapo in running his cartel by acting as a go-between between him and his alleged partners in the Sinaloa Cartel while he hid from both U.S. and Mexican law enforcement, and of helping El Chapo break out of prison in Mexico through a mile-long tunnel dug from his cell in 2015.

El Chapo, who trafficked an immense amounts of drugs, such as cocaine and meth, as the infamous head of the cartel, is now at a supermax federal prison in Colorado, after being sentenced to life plus 30 years.

The U.K.'s Daily Mail noted Coronel was unrepentant, saying "what I can only say about that is that I have nothing to be ashamed of. I am not perfect but I consider myself a good human being and I have never hurt anyone intentionally."

A source told the Daily Mail they doubted Coronel was not cooperating with the feds, saying "she knows enough."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


