WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: edwards | townhall | federal | layoffs

GOP Rep. Edwards Endures Lively Town Hall as Constituents Fume

Rep. Chuck Edwards
(Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 15 March 2025 12:17 PM EDT

Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., had his attempt at a town hall on Thursday descend into a shouting match as angry constituents berated the congressman over the Trump administrations’ economic policies and massive federal employee layoffs.

While most Republican representatives have heeded the advice of Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who advised not to hold in person events, Edwards is one of the few that embraced the challenge. Yet many of his own voters vocally pushed back on what they see as the beginnings of a “destructive and disastrous trade war.”

Johnson had argued the ones sewing chaos were paid professional protestors, a charge that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries openly mocked. “We don’t need paid protestors bro. The American people are with us,” Jeffries posted in response to Johnson’s charge.

Following a firmly worded question about Trump’s economic policies that has not yet delivered on its promise, Edwards responded, “Would you give me a chance to answer this question, and you can start yelling after?”

Edwards recognized that he was going against the “advice from Washington, D.C. from different folks saying Republicans shouldn’t be out there doing town halls.” Yet he remained firm that being willing to answer tough questions in front of a live audience is “one of the things I’m most proud of.”

“How do you justify cuts to the staff of the V.A., affecting veterans especially those with long term care needs?,” one person asked. After waiting for the shouts and claps to subside, Edwards responded, “So first of all there have been no cuts to the staff at the V.A,” yet his answer was met with only boos.

When Edwards addressed the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, the crowd became even more agitated. “Like him or not, Elon Musk has brought some very smart people to DOGE,” to which the crowd merely booed. One person became so irate he needed to be escorted out of the venue by three officers as he shouted, “You don’t get to do this to us!”

“I am accountable to the people in western North Carolina,” Edwards said in a post townhall call. “Folks want to be involved. They want to voice their opinions about some things. – We’re not proceeding at the speed of government. It makes things a little uncomfortable sometimes, but we’re actually doing the work in Washington D.C. that the American people sent us there to do. And we should take every opportunity to inform Americans what that work is.”

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., had his attempt at a townhall on Thursday descend into a shouting match as angry constituents berated the congressman over the Trump administrations' economic policies and massive federal employee layoffs.
edwards, townhall, federal, layoffs
416
2025-17-15
Saturday, 15 March 2025 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved