Lawsuit Alleges Florida School Hid Gender Counseling From Parents

The Child & Parental Rights Campaign filed a lawsuit on Jan. 24 in federal court against a Florida school district on behalf of two parents who allege that school officials concealed and amplified their 12-year-old daughter's mental health struggles, The Hill reported.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Wendell and Maria Perez, asserts that Clay County District Schools hid their daughter's mental health and gender identity issues for months. They also argued that the school informed them only after their daughter twice attempted suicide in a school restroom.

In addition, the lawsuit alleges that the school invoked "confidentiality rules" to keep meetings about the Perezes' daughter's gender identity from them even though children do not have confidentiality rights in school counseling sessions.

The parents allege that the district violated their custodial rights under the Florida Constitution and the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Wendell Perez told Fox News on Thursday that he and his wife were not told about the meetings between their daughter and school counselors because of their ''Catholic beliefs.''

"The counselor had secret meetings with our daughter about gender. She was groomed to [be] something that she's not, and she was encouraged," Perez said on "The Ingraham Angle."

HE added that school officials consistently referred to his daughter using a male name and pronouns in front of other students.

Clay County District Schools told CBS' WJAX-TV 47 in a statement that the allegations made by Wendell and Maria Perez and the Child & Parental Rights Campaign are a misrepresentation of what occurred.

"We performed an investigation into these allegations and believe the statements made by this out-of-state organization [are] invalid," the statement read.