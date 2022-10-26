NJ School Board Lawyer: Parents Cannot 'Dictate What Their Children Are Taught'

A lawyer for the Lawrence Township, New Jersey, school district said last week that parents have no right to "dictate what their children are taught," Fox News reported.

Attorney John Comegno said during a school board meeting that parents retain only the ability to dictate where their children attend.

"In public schools, we have [a] curriculum that is aligned with New Jersey state learning standards," Comegno said. "But please know ... if your students attend these awesome schools, they're going to be instructed in this curriculum, which is consistent with state learning standards.

"That's not binding. If you choose to have your child attend elsewhere, that's your right. That's your right as a parent."

His controversial comments came during a passionate Lawrence Township Board of Education meeting on Oct. 19. The district's transgender policy, which was adopted in 2016 and revised in 2019, was front and center, the Lawrence Ledger reported.

That policy, framed in line with New Jersey's education standards as required by the New Jersey Board of Education, allows the Lawrence Township district to accept a student's asserted gender identity without parental consent or medical reason.

"In addition, a legal or court-ordered name change is not required. There is no affirmative duty for any school district staff member to notify a student's parent of the student's gender identity or expression," the rule states.

Resident Ana Samuel argued during the meeting that the policy "strongly encourages children to question their gender and moves them toward the slippery slope of 'transgender treatment plans.'

"Lawrence curricula and policy primarily encourages stage 1 of this process, but school staff may be encouraging stage 2 as well. Once a child is ushered into stage 1, it's much more likely he or she will continue down this destructive path," she said.