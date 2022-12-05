Dept of Education Disbands 'Parent Council' After Lawsuit

Amid criticism from conservative groups, the Department of Education said that it will disband its National Parents and Families Engagement Council, according to a news release.

The Monday announcement comes only six months after the establishment of the council to mitigate growing backlash from parents against critical race theory and profane material in school curricula.

After a joint lawsuit from America First Legal, Parents Defending Education, and Fight for Schools and Families, the department "has decided to not move forward" with the council.

"The Department will continue connecting with individual parents and families across the country, including through townhalls, and providing parents and families with a wide array of tools and resources to use to support our students," the statement said.

In June, the three groups claimed the DOE panel would be filled with "yes men" by not following the Federal Advisory Committee Act. The department still denies those accusations despite its decision not to move forward.

"We all share a vital concern for the future of our students, and our nation, regardless of our political, social, or cultural backgrounds," the DOE wrote. "Parents and families have a critical role to play in building a brighter future for our kids and our communities — the Department has always tried to hear from as many parents as possible and to engage with them in the most meaningful and effective way."

America First Legal Vice President Gene Hamilton said his group was "tremendously proud to have partnered with other concerned patriots to effectively end the Biden administration's faux council," the Washington Examiner reported.

"We are gratified that Secretary [Miguel] Cardona's Potemkin village 'Parents Council' will be disbanded because families should never be used merely as props to advance progressive policies," Parents Defending Education President Nicole Neily told Fox News, emphasizing that it's critical "all voices and perspectives be integrated into any feedback mechanism that the Biden administration operates."