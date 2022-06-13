Education Department Gives $1.5M Grant to Uvalde School District

The U.S. Department of Education on Monday announced that it will give $1.5 million to the Uvalde, Texas, school district following the recent mass shooting that killed 21 people.

The grant, from the School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) funds, is authorized under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, the department said in a release.

The money, to be given to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD), can be used for activities that help restore a sense of safety and security for the district’s students, teachers, staff, and families.

Such activities include mental health services for staff and students, and overtime pay for teachers, counselors, and security staff, and may take place over the summer in the form of additional summer programming.

While funds may be used for a 12-month period, the department said it stands ready to provide additional, longer-term assistance as requested.

"No community should have to experience a tragedy like this alone. While in Texas, I saw the Uvalde community come together in deep and meaningful ways to support one another and all the families who lost loved ones; and it is our turn to support them," said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who visited the Uvalde on May 31 and June 1.

"In the hours and days since that tragic day, we have committed to providing the Uvalde community with every available resource they may require from the Department. Today's release of these emergency funds is an initial step that will be followed by technical assistance and on-the-ground supports in the months and years to come."

An 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

A group of 20 senators announced Sunday that they had a framework for potential gun legislation and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., hailed the work as a "bipartisan product."

"The principles they announced today show the value of dialogue and cooperation," McConnell said in a statement.

"I continue to hope their discussions yield a bipartisan product that makes significant headway on key issues like mental health and school safety, respects the Second Amendment, earns broad support in the Senate, and makes a difference for our country."