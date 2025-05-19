Ed Dept Drops $37.7M Fine Against Grand Canyon University

The Department of Education has rescinded a $37.7 million fine against Grand Canyon University, the largest ever proposed against a higher education institution that sparked allegations the Biden administration was harshly punishing Christian schools.

The department dismissed the case against the private Christian institution in Phoenix on Friday with "no findings" of wrongdoing by the university, and with prejudice, meaning the lawsuit can't be brought again, The Daily Caller reported Monday.

"The facts clearly support our contention that we were wrongly accused of misleading our Doctoral students, and we appreciate the recognition that those accusations were without merit," university President Brian Mueller said in a news release. "GCU is a leader in innovation, transparency and best practices in higher education, and we look forward to working cooperatively with the Department in the future – just as we have with all regulatory agencies."

The Biden administration notified the university in October 2023 that it was imposing a fine of $37,735,000 following an investigation that alleged it "substantially" misrepresented the cost of its doctoral program, according to The Daily Caller. That same year, the Education Department tried to go after the school's tax-exempt nonprofit status, arguing it did not fit the requirements, even though the IRS had recognized its status. The university ended up winning a lawsuit against the department in 2024.

The American Principles Project in April called on Congress to investigate former President Joe Biden's "attacks" on Christian colleges and universities, The Daily Caller reported, alleging they were targeted at an unfair rate compared to secular institutions. A letter by the group found that the fine levied against Grandy Canyon University combined with a $14 million fine issued against Liberty University "total more than all other penalties assessed by the Department of Education over the past seven years."

Newsmax has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.