WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: education department | grand canyon university | fine | christian | schools | biden administration

Ed Dept Drops $37.7M Fine Against Grand Canyon University

By    |   Monday, 19 May 2025 11:04 PM EDT

The Department of Education has rescinded a $37.7 million fine against Grand Canyon University, the largest ever proposed against a higher education institution that sparked allegations the Biden administration was harshly punishing Christian schools.

The department dismissed the case against the private Christian institution in Phoenix on Friday with "no findings" of wrongdoing by the university, and with prejudice, meaning the lawsuit can't be brought again, The Daily Caller reported Monday.

"The facts clearly support our contention that we were wrongly accused of misleading our Doctoral students, and we appreciate the recognition that those accusations were without merit," university President Brian Mueller said in a news release. "GCU is a leader in innovation, transparency and best practices in higher education, and we look forward to working cooperatively with the Department in the future – just as we have with all regulatory agencies."

The Biden administration notified the university in October 2023 that it was imposing a fine of $37,735,000 following an investigation that alleged it "substantially" misrepresented the cost of its doctoral program, according to The Daily Caller. That same year, the Education Department tried to go after the school's tax-exempt nonprofit status, arguing it did not fit the requirements, even though the IRS had recognized its status. The university ended up winning a lawsuit against the department in 2024.

The American Principles Project in April called on Congress to investigate former President Joe Biden's "attacks" on Christian colleges and universities, The Daily Caller reported, alleging they were targeted at an unfair rate compared to secular institutions. A letter by the group found that the fine levied against Grandy Canyon University combined with a $14 million fine issued against Liberty University "total more than all other penalties assessed by the Department of Education over the past seven years."

Newsmax has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Education has rescinded a $37.7 million fine against Grand Canyon University, the largest ever proposed against a higher education institution that sparked allegations the Biden administration was harshly punishing Christian schools.
education department, grand canyon university, fine, christian, schools, biden administration
310
2025-04-19
Monday, 19 May 2025 11:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved