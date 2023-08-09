×
Tags: education | crime | shooting | school

Records: 6-Year-Old Bragged About Shooting Teacher

Wednesday, 09 August 2023 07:01 PM EDT

A 6-year-old boy who shot his first grade teacher earlier this year at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia bragged about the incident, CBS News reported.

"I shot that b**** dead," the boy said before he was restrained by a school employee, according to new records obtained by law enforcement via a search warrant.

Later, the boy said while being restrained, "I did it. I got my mom's gun last night."

He is accused of shooting 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner on Jan. 6. She survived the attack but is not returning to teach at the school. Zwerner alleges she was fired; Newport News Public Schools says she resigned.

The mother of the boy, Deja Taylor, was indicted in April on state charges of felony child neglect and reckless storage of a firearm, a misdemeanor. A trial for those charges is set for Aug. 15.

In June, Taylor pleaded guilty to a felony charge of using marijuana while possessing a firearm in a plea agreement that calls for a sentence of 18 months to 24 months in prison. Sentencing is set for Oct. 18.

Taylor expressed regret for the incident involving her child and the teacher during a May interview with ABC's "Good Morning America."

"That is my son, so I am, as a parent, obviously, willing to take responsibility for him because he can't take responsibility for himself," Taylor said.

Zwerner, meanwhile, is seeking $40 million in damages from the school for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings that the boy had a gun and was in a "violent mood" the day the shooting occurred.

Authorities obtained the new information on the boy from a search warrant, which detailed police's attempts to get records from Child Protective Services and Newport News Public Schools.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 09 August 2023 07:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

