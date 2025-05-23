WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: education | bias | asians | fairfax county virginia

Ed Dept Examines School District's Rejection of Asian Students

By    |   Friday, 23 May 2025 03:32 PM EDT

The Department of Education has opened an investigation into what it calls an attempt at "racial balancing" on the part of a school district in Virginia specifically aimed at rejecting Asian students.

The department has put an investigative team on the track of Fairfax County Public Schools in Fairfax County, Virginia. The county seat, the city of Fairfax, is less than 15 miles south and west of the White House. The Trump administration is already accusing the district leadership of developing an illegal race-based entry process for its Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

The Trump administration's Title VI investigation follows initial work from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. He released a report on Wednesday that said the revised entrance requirements for the school were intended to prevent many Asian students from being accepted.

The attorney general's report asserted that the bias was open: "Board members explicitly expressed that there was an "anti-Asian feel," that the policy would "kick out Asians," and even stated, "Asians hate us."

The report said they got what they wanted by noting the number of Asian students being accepted to the school dropped from 73% to 54% in just one year.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he has already made up his mind about what happened. He said the revised entry policy was "purposefully engineered to discriminate."

The local ABC affiliate reported a statement from the district indicated the issue had already been decided: "A federal appellate court determined there was no merit to arguments that the admissions policy for Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology discriminates against any group of students."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 23 May 2025 03:32 PM
