Edmunds: Drivers Trading in Teslas at Record Levels

Tesla drivers are ditching their electric vehicle and trading them in at record levels, according to data from national car-shopping site Edmunds.

Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, has come under attack since President Donald Trump took office and empowered him to oversee the new Department of Government Efficiency, an informal group tasked with slashing government spending.

While no injuries have been reported, Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations, and privately owned cars have been targeted.

And people have stopped buying Tesla's, especially in Europe – sales dropped by 45% in January and February compared to the same period last year.

According to Edmunds, Tesla cars from model year 2017 or newer accounted for 1.4% of all the vehicles traded in until March 15, up from 0.4% in March last year, according to data provided to Reuters by Edmunds. Analysts at the national car shopping website said that share could grow through the second half of the month.

"Brand loyalty is becoming a bigger question mark as factors such as Elon Musk's increasing public involvement in government, Tesla depreciation concerns and its increased saturation in major metro areas leave some longtime owners feeling disconnected from the brand," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' head of insights.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.