Global Survey: People Losing Trust in Government, Media, Business

People worldwide, particularly in democracies, are overwhelmingly losing their trust in the government, media, and business leaders, according to a new global survey across 28 countries.

According to Edleman's 2022 global "Trust Barometer," which surveyed 35,000 people, 67% of people worldwide believe journalists are "purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations."

Another 66% believe that the government is being misleading, and 63% believe that of business executives, the survey revealed.

As a result, people are forming smaller circles of trust, while saying that the media has become more sensational for commercial gains and that their government leaders are exploiting divisions for their own political gain.

"We find a world ensnared in a vicious cycle of distrust, fueled by a growing lack of faith in media and government," Edelman reported in the poll, noting that almost 1 out of every 2 people see the entities as divisive forces. "Through disinformation and division, these two institutions are feeding the cycle and exploiting it for commercial and political gain," the company added.

Those surveyed also said they think business is not doing enough to address societal issues, including 52% who said businesses aren't addressing climate change; 49%, economic inequality; and 46%, workforce reskilling.

The trust numbers, however, were mostly different with people who live under authoritarian regimes, such as China, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, where people were far more likely to trust in their governments than people are who live in countries with democracies.

The global trust index was at 58%, but in comparison, the by-country trust index shows:

China: 83% have trust in institutions.

UAE: 76% have trust.

Saudi Arabia: 74% have trust.

United States: 43% trust the institutions.

UK: 44% have trust.

Japan, 40% trust institutions.

However, in Russia, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, people there had the least faith in their institutions than in anywhere else in the world, with just 32% saying they trust the government, media, and businesses.

The pollsters recommended that in order to restore trust, it must be accepted that business' role in society is here to stay, because "people want more business leadership, not less."

Meanwhile, government leaders must focus on "solutions over divisiveness" and long-term thinking over short-term gain," and the media must provide credible information, because "trustworthy, consistent and fact-based information is critical to breaking the cycle of distrust."