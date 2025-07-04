WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Hails Visit of Released Hostage Alexander

Friday, 04 July 2025 12:11 PM EDT

President Donald Trump spent part of his Fourth of July holiday Friday celebrating the independence of American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, a former Hamas hostage.

Trump posted: "It was my great honor to welcome Edan Alexander, held hostage by Hamas for 584 days - to the Oval Office with his loved ones."

First lady Melania Trump was also at the Oval Office to greet Alexander, who was released by Hamas as a "goodwill" gesture in May in advance of Trump's trip to the Middle East.

Alexander, who served in the Israeli military, was abducted by Hamas terrorists during strikes against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and spent 584 days in captivity in Gaza. Hamas terrorists took 251 hostages during the deadly attacks against Israel that left hundreds dead.

About half of the hostages had been released by February. Negotiations with Hamas have continually fallen through, and there is no absolute count of how many hostages remain, or may still be alive.

Trump's post said he remained focused on the hostages.

"We remain committed to bringing every hostage home!" he wrote.

Israeli news outlet Ynet News reported that Alexander expressed thanks to Trump for his release from captivity. He related how, after Trump won the presidential election in November, the Hamas terrorists began treating him better.

"They moved me to a new place, a good place," Alexander told Trump. "People did everything. They treated me really well."

Trump responded with surprise: "Oh, so they treated you better? Wow."

Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy to the Middle East, added: "Because you [the president] were coming in – they were afraid of you."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


