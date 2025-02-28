WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ed skyler | nyc | mayor | election | michael bloomberg | republican | independent

Former Bloomberg Ally Leaves GOP Before NYC Mayor Race

By    |   Friday, 28 February 2025 10:46 AM EST

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's former deputy left the Republican Party as he considers a run to replace Mayor Eric Adams this year, sources told Politico on Friday.

Ed Skyler, former deputy mayor for operations under Bloomberg and now a Citigroup executive, recently changed his party affiliation from Republican to independent just before the deadline to register with the New York City Board of Elections, a possible indicator that he intends to run for mayor of New York according to Politico.

As an independent, Skyler could wait until after the Republican and Democrat primaries this summer to launch a campaign.

Howard Wolfson, also a former deputy mayor under Bloomberg, told Politico: "I have a lot of respect for Republicans who have chosen to change their registration, become independents or become Democrats as a result of the extreme drift of the Republican Party. It speaks a lot of him that he is one of those people."

Wolfson added that running as a member of the GOP in New York City, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans and independents by a 2-1 margin, is "an obvious challenge."

Wolfson described Skyler as "just one of the most highly competent people that I've encountered in and out of government. At a time when the city is really desperate for honest, top-notch, non-ideological management, he is someone who has demonstrated an ability to do that at the very highest level."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's former deputy left the Republican Party as he considers a run to replace Mayor Eric Adams this year, sources told Politico on Friday.
ed skyler, nyc, mayor, election, michael bloomberg, republican, independent, eric adams
238
2025-46-28
Friday, 28 February 2025 10:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved