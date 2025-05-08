ZOA Urges Ed Martin's Confirmation for US Attorney

The president of the Zionist Organization of America on Thursday offered support for Ed Martin as the U.S. Attorney for D.C., hours before President Donald Trump pulled Martin's nomination.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C. play a crucial role in prosecuting terrorists responsible for deadly attacks on Americans in Israel," Morton A. Klein said in a statement. "Martin has also led efforts to counter radicals harassing Jewish Americans in D.C. and to disrupt terrorism funding. He is an attorney activist fighting to reduce crime in America.

"Martin is also committed to stopping dangerous, violent, frequently masked protesters on college campuses who praise Islamist Arab terrorist groups like Hamas and call for a global intifada — meaning the murder and maiming of all Jews.

"He will also work hard to stop those harassing and intimidating and sometimes attacking Jewish students. I strongly endorse his continued leadership in this critically important position."

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., on Tuesday said he would not support Martin's nomination, possibly crippling Martin's hopes for confirmation. Tillis cited Martin's support for Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendants.

"He wasn't getting the support," Trump told reporters. "I'm very disappointed in that. ... Hopefully we can bring him into, whether it's DOJ or whatever, in some capacity."