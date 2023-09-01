×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: economy | wages | labor | raise | labor day

Survey: Average Employee Hasn't Got Raise in Years

By    |   Friday, 01 September 2023 07:38 PM EDT

Heading into Labor Day weekend, a new survey from OnePoll found that the average employee in the United States has not received a raise in three years.

Only 4% of respondents said they had received a raise this year, with 9% sharing that they received one a year ago, and 22% saying it had been two years. Meanwhile, 37% said it had been three.

When averaged out, the ordinary worker has been without a raise in 2.9 years.

Elsewhere in the survey, workers identified salary cuts, wage gaps, and worker strikes as their biggest fears. Generation X and baby boomers had particular concerns regarding their job security.

Most Americans surveyed were also lukewarm about how management and others viewed them. Just 37% said they felt "very recognized" at work, compared to 46% who said they felt "somewhat" recognized.

Another 8% didn't feel recognized at all.

Respondents largely agreed that strikes effectively pressure bosses for improved work conditions and pay, with 49% saying as much. In addition, two-fifths said they participated in a strike at some point.

President Joe Biden said Friday he would move forward with plans to extend overtime pay to over 3 million workers after the Department of Labor proposed the rule change earlier this week.

"Today, many salaried workers aren't guaranteed overtime pay unless they make under $35,568 a year," Biden wrote on X. "This week, my Administration proposed a new rule to raise that threshold, extending over-time pay to up to 3.4 million workers."

The rule revives an Obama administration effort that faced legal pushback from conservative business leaders before it was killed off. However, the announcement indicates that the Biden administration will reenter the fight.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Heading into Labor Day weekend, a new survey from OnePoll found that the average employee in the United States has not received a raise in three years. Only 4% of respondents said they had received a raise this year, with 9% sharing that they received one a year ago, and 22% ...
economy, wages, labor, raise, labor day
281
2023-38-01
Friday, 01 September 2023 07:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved