Tags: economy | poll | donald trump | bidenomics | rebound | trust | joe biden

USA Today Poll: Trust in Trump High on Economy

By    |   Thursday, 14 September 2023 09:58 AM EDT

Seven of 10 Americans say the economy is getting worse and 47% trust Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump to fix it, a margin 11 points better than President Joe Biden, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Wednesday.

The news gets more dire for Biden, with 34% of Democrats saying the economy is getting worse, according to the survey. Further, 46% of independents trust Trump more to fix the economy vs. 26% to Biden.

The Trump campaign touted the poll results in a Thursday morning email: "USA Today: "President Joe Biden is selling an economic rebound. But most Americans aren't buying it, according to an exclusive poll from the Suffolk University Sawyer Business School and USA TODAY."

Biden is touring the country with a message promoting "Bidenomics."

"We're replacing trickle-down economics with what everyone on Wall Street is referring to these days as 'Bidenomics,'" Biden said at a stop in Philadelphia on Labor Day. "And guess what? It's working."

Biden is set to make a campaign stop in Maryland on Thursday to further tout "Bidenomics." In perhaps a response to the USAT poll, the White House put out a statement before Biden's speech warning "against MAGAnomics."

Biden just embraced "Bidenomics" in June after initially rebuffing the term, telling the media, "you guys branded it, I didn't. … I don't go around beating my chest, 'Bidenomics.'"

And survey respondents agree — Biden's economy is not worth any chest-beating. Only 34% of those surveyed approve of Biden's handling of the economy while 59% disapprove.

Further, 76% of independents surveyed say the economy is getting worse, in addition to the more than one-third of Democrats saying the same.

The USAT/Suffolk surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults from Sept. 6-11 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


