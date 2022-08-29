×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: economy | paycheck | report | lendingclub

Report: Slight Decrease in Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Report: Slight Decrease in Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck
(Cornelius20/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Monday, 29 August 2022 05:08 PM EDT

More than half of Americans are currently living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report from LendingClub that found a slight increase from last year.

The report found that 59% of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck in July, a slight decrease from 61% in June but still higher than last year, when 54% reported living paycheck to paycheck.

About 3-in-4 low-income earners — those making less than $50,000 per year — are living paycheck to paycheck, as are about 63% of those who earn between $50,000 and $100,000.

Less than one-third of Americans making more than $200,000 per year reported living paycheck to paycheck.

"Inflation in the last year, let alone the last decade, has made it much more difficult for consumers to save while staying on top of their expenses," LendingClub financial health officer Anuj Nayar told CNBC.

"Not only are consumers saving less every month, but they are likely to encounter an emergency expense, if not multiple, putting them at a greater risk for increased financial hardship," Nayar continued. "This fact paves a financially difficult road ahead for consumers."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than half of Americans are currently living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report from LendingClub that found a slight increase from last year. The report found that 59% of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck in July, a slight decrease from 61% in June.
economy, paycheck, report, lendingclub
182
2022-08-29
Monday, 29 August 2022 05:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved