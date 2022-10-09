×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: economist | recession | us | inflation

Economist: US Heading to a Recession 'That Was Totally Avoidable'

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Sunday, 09 October 2022 09:13 PM EDT

Economist Mohamed El-Erian said core inflation is still going up and the U.S. is heading toward a damaging recession "that was totally avoidable" following another week of volatility in the stock market.

El-Erian, the chief economic adviser for Allianz, also said the Federal Reserve made mistakes that "will go down in the history books," including characterizing inflation as transitory.

"By that, they meant it is temporary; it's reversible; don't worry about," El-Erian said Sunday during an appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation."

"That was mistake No. 1. And then mistake No. 2: When they finally recognized that inflation was persistent and high, they didn't act. They didn't act in a meaningful way. And as a result, we risk mistake No. 3, which is by not easing the foot of the accelerator last year, they are slamming on the brakes this year, which would tip us into recession. So, yes, unfortunately this will go down as a big policy error by the Federal Reserve."

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Thursday said more interest rates will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control.

"With inflation running well above our 2% longer-run goal, restoring price stability likely will require ongoing rate hikes and then keeping policy restrictive for some time until we are confident that inflation is firmly on the path" back to 2%, she said at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

El-Erian said it was also impossible to achieve a soft economic landing, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had argued for months was possible.

"Even Chair Powell has gone from looking for a soft landing to softish landing to now talking about pain; and that is the problem, that is the cost of the Federal Reserve being late," he said. "Not only does it have to overcome inflation, but it has to restore its credibility. So, yes, I fear that we risk very high probability of a damaging recession that was totally avoidable."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Economist Mohamed El-Erian said core inflation is still going up and the U.S. is heading toward a damaging recession "that was totally avoidable" following another week of volatility in the stock market.
economist, recession, us, inflation
325
2022-13-09
Sunday, 09 October 2022 09:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved