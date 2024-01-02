East Coast Braces for First Major Winter Storm in 2 Years

The East Coast is on high alert as a formidable winter storm, poised to be the most substantial in two years, approaches.

Meteorologists anticipate a significant snowfall from New York to Washington, D.C., with potential floods in the South.

A robust coastal storm, having saturated the West Coast midweek, is projected to unleash precipitation along the I-95 corridor during the weekend. The National Weather Service warns that up to 12 inches could blanket various areas, reminiscent of the Nor'easter storm that struck in 2022, reported the Daily Mail.

Travelers are cautioned about the impending 'rapidly deteriorating conditions' that could lead to road and air disruptions. AccuWeather predicts potential chaos for millions of Americans along the I-95 corridor, urging preparedness for snow, ice, and rain-related travel issues.

Homeowners are advised to gear up for the storm, and officials are prompted to review adverse weather plans. This winter storm marks a stark departure from the relatively mild weather experienced in the past two years, potentially rivaling the Nor'easter of 2022, when Boston witnessed drifts of up to 24 inches.

The storm's trajectory is expected to initiate in the southern Rockies and southern Plains on Thursday, gradually intensifying across the Southeast by early Saturday. As it moves north, the clash with cold air may result in substantial snowfall in the interior Northeast and New England.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis notes, "The most significant wintry effects from the storm will be limited to about 12 hours or so from late Saturday into Sunday evening."

Travel chaos might exacerbate if the storm lingers, particularly in New England and upstate New York, affecting major highways.

In addition to snow, freezing ice could accumulate on trees and power lines, heightening concerns about power outages. Meanwhile, southern states brace for heavy rain as a low-pressure area develops between Houston and New Orleans, threatening the Gulf Coast with potential flash floods.

Atlanta-bound air passengers are advised to check with airlines, anticipating delays due to heavy rain and gusts, especially during the storm's onset. This impactful storm is forecasted to affect around 20 states from Texas to New England.

The impending snowfall could bring a lack of winter fun relief to Philadelphia, breaking a snow drought since 2022. The last major snowstorm on the East Coast occurred during the Nor'easter, which is characterized by winds originating from the coastal areas of the Northeast.

Nor'easters, notorious for their destructive potential, can occur throughout the year but are most frequent and violent between September and April. They have been responsible for historic storms, such as the Boston snowstorms in January and February 2015, causing loss of life and billions of dollars in damages.